A security guard who was driving a marked vehicle allegedly ran away from the scene after he crashed into someone’s house in Brackenfell.

The accident happened on Sunday morning at about 12.50am, in Protea Heights. It is alleged that the driver may have been drunk at the time of the incident.

According to C-Max Security, they were called out to the scene and when they arrived, they could not find the driver. The silver VW Polo was branded with the name Kummandi Securitas, and a case of beer was apparently found on the back seat.

C-Max Security’s Facebook post reads: “At around 12.50am, when the reaction units was dispatched to Protea Heights, upon arrival, the reaction officers found the owner of the property outside next to a vehicle that crashed into the wall of his home. The client thereof claimed the suspect had fled the scene on foot.”