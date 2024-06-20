Hundreds of people, from the elderly to young children of all faiths were able to experience the joy that accompanies Eid al-Adha, as Awqaf South Africa and Türkiye Diyanet Vakfı (Türkiye Diyanet Foundation) distributed qurbani meat to communities in Cape Town. The qurbani meat was distributed in Cafda Village and Parkwood on Wednesday, as part of their Share the Care campaign.

The ritual slaughter (qurbani), of livestock such as goats, sheep, and cattle is done during Eid al-Adha, with a portion of the meat distributed to the less fortunate. At the first distribution point, over 200 people gathered inside the courtyard of Masjiedul Islamieya in Cafda Village. Community drive: Ladies in Parkwood and Cafda Village. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Mufti Mustafa Baytar, representing the Turkish religious affairs authority, said the delegation was present to assist with the slaughter of around 200 animals on behalf of the Turkish people.

Baytar explains: “We just wanted to come here and embrace them, during this holiday, Qurbani Eid. We just wanted to share the feeling with them and we are very pleased to be here. It was a very warm welcome for us.” Awqaf SA CEO Mickaeel Collier said the organisation has been working with Turkiye’s Diyanet for around 12 years on various projects including the Qurbani distribution. Collier says: “We cooperated this year with Diyanet in Mozambique, Namibia, and parts of South Africa.

“Close to 600 cattle were slaughtered over the past two or three days, starting from the day of Eid. “That translates to about 120 tonnes of meat, that will reach close to 200 000 families across the length and breadth of southern Africa.” Help: Folks came from as far as Parkwood. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Awqaf SA was established in 2000, to uplift struggling communities.

Collier adds: “We take donations from the community, we bank it, the capital remains intact. “We only spend the returns on those investments for a host of community projects, in education, [and] healthcare.” Volunteers and staff will be working tirelessly for the next few days to ensure the meat reaches those who need it most.

Turkish Consul-General in Cape Town, Sinan Yeşildağ was present for the occasion. He says: “As we celebrate Eid al-Adha, we are reminded of the spirit of sacrifice and the importance of putting others' needs before our own. “As we stand here today, let us not forget our brothers and sisters and all children under violence and oppression in Palestine. We also remember the millions of Muslims performing Hajj.”