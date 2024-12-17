Instead of sending their wish lists to Santa, Mitchells Plain kids on Monday wrote dozens of letters to the police, begging for an end to violence over the Christmas holidays. Gun Free South Africa and the Cape Flats Safety Forum gathered with children at a park in Dorper Way, Westridge.

Before playing games, the kids wrote letters to National Police Commissioner, General Fanie Masemola, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying all they want for Christmas is peace in their neighbourhoods. A 16-year-old girl wrote: “This Christmas, all I’m asking for is to stop gang violence because we are losing our innocent friends and families. I ask for the safety of all communities so that we don’t lose all our young ones because they have bright futures ahead of them.” LEKKER: Fun day in Westridge Another meisie wrote: “Can there be more police in the community so we can feel safe when we play outside?”

Many children also signed a card asking for safety from skollies. The card reads: “This Christmas, we’re not asking for toys or sweets, we’re asking for safety. “We want to grow up in a world where we feel protected – a world where we don’t need a bulletproof park. That would be the greatest gift of all.”

Cape Flats Safety Forum spokesperson Lynn Phillips said gang violence is an ever-present threat in Westridge. Phillips says: “We deemed it fit to have a programme with young kids in the park for them to say that they want to claim back their space. “We are urging the gunmen to allow kids to be kids. Why must children live in fear?