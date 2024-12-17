Police say two Brazilian drug traffickers aged 30 and 35 were busted with cocaine shortly after landing at OR Tambo International Airport from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday. SAPS’ Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the suspects would appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court this week on charges related to drug trafficking.

Van Wyk says: “One of these traffickers was found in possession of over 4kg of cocaine in his luggage, while a medical x-ray confirmed the presence of drug bullets swallowed by the other drug mule.” She said 15 “bullets” containing cocaine have been released so far and fifth since the start of November. This is the second drug bust in just a week at the airport.

DETAINED: Brazilians On Friday, the police intercepted R6 million worth of crystal meth at OR Tambo, which was found hidden in a pool table at a warehouse inside the airport. SAPS’ National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola commended the police’s swift response for the drug bust. Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said they were following all leads to determine the origin of the drugs, as well as where it was headed in South Africa.