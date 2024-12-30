The bobbejaan that sent the Cape Flats ape last Monday was spotted hanging out in larney Clifton on Saturday. Belinda Abraham, Communications Manager for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA said that the male baboon was seen on Saturday morning in Victoria Road, Clifton and then made his way through Camp’s Bay, Sea Point and finally, Green Point.

She reports: “Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse followed the baboon throughout the morning to ensure both the safety of the baboon and the public. “He called on the support of a wildlife veterinarian, who was able to successfully dart the baboon with a tranquiliser just before 3pm. GALLIVANTING: Gulliver the aap “The baboon was transported to the SPCA’s short-term wildlife rehabilitation facility for a medical check-up and discussions for his release into a safe area are underway with the relevant authorities.”

Lynda Silk from the Cape Peninsula Civil Conservation said this is the same aap that was captured by the SPCA on 23 December in Lavender Hill. She adds: “The baboon has been nicknamed ‘Gulliver’ because of his propensity to travel afar. Whilst other dispersing male baboons have managed to find their way between Tokai baboon troops and troops of the South Peninsula successfully, Gulliver has been unusual for the extent of his journey. “Gulliver has covered large distances, with many obstacles, within just a few days.