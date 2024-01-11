A Cape Flats organisation is calling on mense to help provide haircuts for 100 laaities ahead of the schools opening next week. The initiative by the Callas Foundation in Bridgetown is aimed at teen boys in Athlone as they continue raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV).

The advocacy group who are well known for their court pickets and feeding scheme will host a two-day workshop for teen boys next week which will include a free haircut. Director Caroline Peters says now in its second year, they have expanded their programme to help educate young boys about the impact of violence against women and to provide a support structure. Caroline says: “Last year I read an article in the Daily Voice about a young man who spoke about things that affected him in his school career like not having money for a haircut.

“We initially planned to cover 30 boys who regularly come to the feeding scheme but it grew and we covered 60 boys. So this year we want to expand by helping 100 boys prepare for the school year. They have partnered with young barbers Ziah Fortune and Sharuhk Amaanullah, who will provide a variety of haircuts. The teens will also be part of an educational programme around GBV presented by Zachary Lawrence.

Caroline explains: “So there are two aspects that are different this year. The two barbers are youngsters from Kewtown and they will not only be providing standard cuts. The boys can even get faders if they wish to make them feel special. “Zachary will host the workshop because as an organisation who lobbies against violence towards women we feel that our boys who often grow up to be the perpetrators get left behind. “We focus a lot on women and girls and we forget that the young men need guidance and help.”

Caroline says they are appealing to the public to help sponsor the haircuts which will cost R70 per boy. She adds: “We need to start looking at all the circumstances surrounding the cases we see reaching the courts. “If boys feel nobody cares it is easy for them to get sucked into gangsterism and drugs en more is hulle op die hof en in die mang. “We are appealing to our communities to help us change their stories and it starts by donating R70 to a haircut.”