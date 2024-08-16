The trial of the four alleged 28s skollies accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke was closed to the public on Thursday amid safety concerns for witnesses. After days of delays, the trial of Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin finally got underway at the Wynberg Regional Court.

Frischke, 22, vanished without a trace while hiking on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay on February 15, 2023, while visiting Cape Town. While Frischke has never been found, the state has slapped the group with various charges including robbery, house break-in, firearm and ammunition related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. According to the indictment the group are members of the 28s gang.

Underway: Case is at Wynberg Regional Court. Picture: supplied On the day Frischke was robbed, the gang allegedly stole an iPhone 13 Pro Max, Huawaei P40, black Louis Vuitton handbag, R11 267 cash and other items. Frischke was later robbed of a Redmi Note 8 Pro cellphone and his backpack containing other valuables. The next day Carlo and Fischer allegedly broke into the home of a 79-year-old oupa and stole a flatscreen TV.

The four pleaded not guilty to all the charges, despite the state’s indictment revealing that some of them were linked with DNA samples left at one of the crime scenes. Carlo was allegedly found in possession of a firearm, ammunition, Mandrax as well as a stolen TV. Addressing the court the state prosecutor made an application for the evidence of two state witnesses to be heard in camera in the interests of justice.