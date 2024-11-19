The murder trial of slain steroid king, Brian Wainstein, has been delayed due to a no-show by two accused. The underworld trial at the Western Cape High Court in which slain businessman, Mark Lifman, was also an accused, has been delayed for the third time in one month.

The testimony of Wainstein's body guard who has turned state witness has come in stops and starts as the trial continues to be riddled with postponements. Lifman along with Jerome "Donkie" Booysen were charged alongside 12 others for the murder of Wainstejn who was shot and killed at his Constantia home in 2017. Prior to Lifman's death the bodyguard, who is the state’s star witness, fell ill and has since been booked off sick.

This week the state brought a new witness but the trial could not continue as it was revealed that accused Bevan Ezaus had been arrested in Mitchell's Plain over the weekend and was in custody. State prosecutor, Mervyn Menigi informed the court that he was told that Ezaus would not be prosecuted in Mitchell's Plain and the charges would be withdrawn. No clarity was given on why he was arrested. The defense lawyer for Ishmail Cupido informed Judge Vincent Saldanha that her client had fallen ill over the weekend and was rushed to New Somerset Hospital.