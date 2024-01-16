The man accused of mercilessly gunning down three teens in Gugulethu on New Year’s Day will remain in the mang after abandoning his bail. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday where Bongani Phillips, 36, made his first appearance after his two accomplices were released on “technicalities”.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, says Phillips handed himself over to the police after the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes detectives got too close. Phillips faces murder and attempted murder charges. Traut says cops are also investigating the two suspects who were arrested on 3 January, believed to have helped Phillips during his killing spree.

On the day they were expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, Traut said they were not enrolled at court due to technicalities pointed out by the Senior State Prosecutor. Traut explains: “This has since been elevated and warrants for their arrests have been issued. Once arrested, they will join Bongani Phillips in the dock.” The two other suspects, who are known to the police, have still not been charged for the cold-blooded murders.

Phillips faces the attempted murder of Bayanda Mdliva, and the murders of teens Phumelele Matshikwe, Wanda Mofenele and Kwanda Mpulu on New Year’s Day. The three young victims, aged 14 to 17, were in a car when they were gunned down. The suspects drove up to their car which was parked on NY 137 and fired a hail of bullets at the vehicle. Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said: “Reports at the disposal of police indicate the victims were in a vehicle about to drop off someone when another vehicle with occupants emerged and several shots were fired.