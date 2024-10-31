A family in Wesbank are trying to rebuild their lives and start from scratch after a fire broke out at their home on Sunday. Christaline Theunis, 53 from Milwood Street says she lost everything in the blaze but is thankful nobody got hurt.

“I was cooking and while waiting on the potatoes I went to sit at the back by my daughter’s plekkie. She went into the house to get spice and told me the electric box is making a sound and next thing she screamed it’s burning. “The electric box was in my bedroom and that is where the fire started. It was pikswart smoke, we tried our best to extinguish the fire. The only thing standing is the walls, we lost everything in the house. “I have two wendy houses on my property, which is luckily still standing but whenever the electricity used to trip, the electric box would switch off by itself and switch on again by itself.”

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for Fire Service says that fire crews from Belhar and Kuils River Fire Stations attended the scene and an hour later, by 2.55pm, the fire was extinguished. “Four persons were displaced and no one was injured. The suspected cause seems to have been an electrical short circuit.” A hartseer Christaline is now appealing for donations. “I would appreciate any kind of help. It feels like an emptiness that cannot be fulfilled but I need to start building my life from over and trusting God.”