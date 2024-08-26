A new documentary about the notorious Station Strangler who terrorised the Mitchells Plain community in the early 90s is coming to the small screen in November. Former teacher Norman “Afzal” Simons, the man dubbed the Station Strangler, was identified as the man who kidnapped and murdered 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

He was pointed out by key State witness Fouzia Hercules during an identity parade soon after his arrest in 1994. The Showmax documentary, which is over two hours long, will leave you on the edge of your seat with some never before seen footage released to the public, such as what took place inside the police station following Simons’ arrest and detention. Expert angle: Micki Pistorius. Picture: supplied But be warned - this is not for sensitive viewers as crime scenes of the Strangler’s graveyard will also be shown.

The documentary comes just a year after Simons was granted parole following 28 years behind bars. Kevin Kriedemann, a publicist for Showmax, said the true-crime feature delves deeper into the case. Kriedemann explains: “The Station Strangler investigates the serial killer with the same nickname, who is believed to have killed 21 young boys and one adult from the late 80s to the mid-90s on the Cape Flats.

“Simons, a school teacher, was arrested but only convicted of one of the murders. “The Station Strangler features interviews with family members of the victims, lead investigator JD Kotze, serial killer profiler Micki Pistorius, and Dr Allan Boesak, amongst others.’’ The doccie was directed by Nadine Cloete, who won the Audience Award at Encounters for Action Kommandant, while her film, Address Unknown, won the SAFTA for Best Short Film.

Cloete says viewers will get a fascinating look at how cops operated at the time. She adds: “Sure, I'd love that people watch the documentary and think about how crime gets resolved in black communities in general. “This has not changed. Our lives are still not a priority. The story of the Station Strangler is truly the story of the bogeyman of an entire generation.”

Simons was convicted in 1995 of Elroy’s murder. Jeremy Elino Sprinkle, 11, Donovan Swarts, 11, Neville Samaai, 13, Jeremy Benjamin, 10, Owen Hoofmeester, 12, Fabian Willmore, eight, Marcelino Cupido, 10 and five unidentified victims between the ages of 10 and 14 were some of the victims of the Station Strangler. According to his parole conditions, Simons’ is barred from speaking to the media and is under 24-hour house arrest.