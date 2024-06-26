A group of retired paramedics have come together to tell their harrowing and sometimes comical stories of working under the apartheid regime. The book was compiled by author Ivan Koopman, and also serves as a resource for current-day first responders and to pay homage to those who paved the way forward.

Koopman is a retired paramedic who currently serves as a reverend and with this being his 12th publication. Ivan says: “I’ve been a paramedic since 1981 until I left the ambulance service in 1998 and then I went over to the training department. “I then worked a number of years for St John’s Ambulance and I've trained first aid and also the basic paramedic course for a number of years.”

He also trained mense for a number of years in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and returned home at the end of 2013, when he started writing books. He is currently teaching first aid, health and safety and firefighting as a freelance facilitator. After sharing a funny story at the table with his son, he was further encouraged to write his latest book, titled “Waymaker”, working with around 15 veterans sharing their personal stories.

Ivan explains: “We were the first, especially of colour. I thought of this as a compilation and reflection of our highly skilled team of paramedics, ambulance, medical instructors, even local station administrators.” They tell stories of working during riots in the 80s, often with lesser equipment yet saving lives. During apartheid, as people of colour, they were not allowed to work with their white counterparts.

Ivan adds: “It started within the station itself, within the ambulance station and amongst us all. They would not use us and put us together, even though there was an emergency. We were also not allowed to go into white areas.” White patients would not allow coloured personnel to touch them, and would instead demand a “white ambulance”. Koopman adds: “We faced those issues, ‘you don't touch me, you don't come into this area or why are you here’.

“We still remained dedicated to our work, even when facing those difficulties all those years.” But there’s also sweet stories of how patients would serve them tea, and even name their kids after the medical heroes. The book is on sale for R350, but will be available at a discounted price at the launch.