All hands were on deck as around 80 children were treated to a special Christmas party at the Seawinds Community Centre on Sunday. The excited laaities waited outside as the organisers readied the venue, taking special care to drape the seats and tables, put out the Krismis prezzies, and prepare the buffet-style three-course meal.

Some of the children were joined by their parents, pensioners and widows in the community. For the past five years, the Michelle Davids Foundation has been organising street parties for the children of Military Heights, Hillview, Seawinds, and Lavender Hill. This year, however, Davids opted to have the event indoors, due the ongoing gun violence in the area.

Davids, from Lavender Hill, said she didn’t want the kids to stand in a queue for food under the scorching sun and wanted to treat them and their families to a lekker day. BIG HEART: Organiser Michelle Davids made 80 kids’ day SAKKE VOL: Laaities from Lavender Hill make way home She explains: “They are always queueing for food. There are two or three times a week where they have to go and queue for food. “For some of them, it’s an everyday thing. I just felt that for the festive season, they shouldn’t have to queue.”

The event is made possible with the help of her friends, family, colleagues, and businesses. Davids’ mother Patricia Mentoor cooks and distributes food for her community two to three times a week for four years. Patricia explains: “I grew up in this area and I was like one of those kids that had to go stand in the queue.

“When she decided she wanted to start this organisation, I was behind her.” SAKKE VOL: Laaities from Lavender Hill make way home SAKKE VOL: Laaities from Lavender Hill make way home The happy laaities even struggled to carry off their large gift bags as they hurried home after the party. One of the attendees from Military Heights, Chandre Kleinsmith, said she grew up with Michelle.

She says: “This is something very beautiful that she is doing for all of us here and especially for our kids. “We really appreciate her for everything that she is doing for us.” To assist or donate, contact Davids on 081 779 1525.