Two years after he was stolen by heartless robbers, a Husky from Surrey Estate has made a miraculous return home against all odds. The beloved hond known as Frost returned home after finding his way to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA last week.

In a statement, the animal welfare organisation explained that the white Husky cross was owned by resident Hidaaya Tape who said that the dog was lost during a robbery. The SPCA said: “For two years, the Tape family lived with a heavy heart, haunted not just by a robbery that took their belongings but also something irreplaceable - their beloved husky-cross, Frost. “Despite their tireless efforts to locate him, their search led nowhere.

“Even after moving from South Africa to the United States, Hidaaya never stopped worrying about him and hoped that because Frost was microchipped that they would one day be reunited. “While no one knows the full story of Frost’s two-year journey, what mattered was that he had finally found safety - and landed in the hands of a team dedicated to reuniting him with his family. As Hidaaya was preparing for his trip back to South Africa, his beloved hondjie made his way to the SPCA in Grassy Park.

With the animal had been fitted with a microchip, the team was able to track the owners. The SPCA did not clarify how Frost came to be in their possession. The timing was nothing short of miraculous. As he stepped off the plane in Cape Town, Hidaaya received the call from the SPCA. He said: “My dog Frost was stolen from me from a farm in Philippi and even though we had many things stolen, the thing that hurt the most was the fact that somebody took my dog. And I came back to South Africa to find out that he had been found.”

He said he was blown away by the call from the SPCA as he had given up hope. Hidaaya added: “It is so important to get your animals chipped. Never had I imagined he would have been found and I am so happy to be reunited with him. “When he got stolen we walked around the Philippi area looking for him and nobody could give us any information. We felt he had been stolen and put in a dog fighting ring.”