A group of Khayelitsha aunties are making and selling bracelets to shine a light on social causes. Around 100 seniors from the Vuyani Senior Club in Khayelitsha create handmade beaded bracelets for Relate Bracelets, which are sold in order to raise awareness and bring in much-needed funds for non-profit organisations.

Relate, a not-for-profit social enterprise, was established to raise money for charities across the globe and create jobs for people in low- income communities. Since its launch, Relate has sold over 4.2 million bracelets and products globally, raising R78 million for credible causes. Ikamva Labantu is one of over 110 causes supported by Relate in South Africa, spanning education and social upliftment, health, and animal welfare and conservation.

Its partnership with Ikamva Labantu has helped generate income for over 400 pensioners in areas such as Langa, Dunoon, Kalkfontein, Gugulethu, Nyanga, and Khayelitsha. Senior citizens from Khayelitsha make bracelets for a good cause that changes lives all around the world. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Nosisa Bacela (78) and her fellow senior citizens from Khayelitsha make bracelets for a good cause that changes lives all around the world. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Ikamva Labantu Older Persons Programme manager Lulama Sigasana says: “At each club we have seniors that can do the beading. “Relate works with various causes like the ‘malaria bracelets’ or ‘Save the Rhino bracelets’. So the seniors will do those bracelets and our project manager will collect from the various clubs that participated in that specific order.”

Celia Nomathemba Velebhayi, 79, joined the club in 2006 and is grateful for the extra income. The mother of three and grandmother of 15 says: “I’m feeling very happy. “When I get the notification and the money comes into my bank, I just kiss my phone and say halala. Because I can buy electricity and some food, mealie meal and vegetables.”