Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile on Tuesday welcomed over 900 newly-appointed constables just in time for the busy festive season. Of the 2 700 recruits nationally, the Western Cape has received 940.

And at the induction ceremony at 35 Squadron, Erica Drive, Belhar, Patekile told his rookies that they have work to do. The top cop says: “So that means the focus is in the Western Cape to ensure that people of the Western Cape are safe.” Some of the constables will be deployed at “hotspot” police stations, as well busy areas such as shopping centres, beaches, or at public transport hubs, and on the roads as the province sees an uptick in people travelling in and out of the province this festive season.

Following the proceedings, Patekile joined several SAPS members in destroying confiscated liquor held at its Provincial Firearms, Liquor & Second Hand Goods Control, located on the premises. Provincial Commissioner Thembesile Patekile joined several SAPS members in destroying confiscated liquor held at its Provincial Firearms, Liquor & Second Hand Goods Control, located on the premises. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers He also provided a statistical breakdown of crime for the first and second quarters of the 2024/25 financial year (April-September). Patekile said visible policing during this period under review, saw 1 800 firearms confiscated during operations, stop-and-search, and raids; and an assortment of 85 485 rounds of ammunition were seized.

He says: “As we today destroy 20 000 litres of liquor, it is worth noting that in the period from April-November, 2024, a total of 158 518 litres were confiscated by the Western Cape SAPS officials… Liquor continues to be a generator of crime, especially in our GBV cases…” He adds: “For the period April to September, detectives secured 5 870 years in 286 sentences for serious violent crimes.” Of the sentences, 24 life imprisonments were handed down for 20 murders; and 40 life imprisonments for 24 rape cases.