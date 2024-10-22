A devastating fire has ravaged the Taiwan Informal Settlement in Khayelitsha, leaving nearly 100 residents homeless. The blaze erupted on Sunday evening, destroying approximately 40 structures.

Mom of three Linda Nyinga, 37, says they were unable to save any of their belongings. “The fire came from my sister's room, and I don't know what the cause was. I have lost everything, my children’s school clothes as well as their books,” she says. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s fire and rescue services, says: “A total of 11 firefighting resources attended to the scene from several fire stations with more than 50 firefighters to contain the blaze.

“Just after 21:00, the fire was extinguished, and initial estimates are that a total of more than 40 informal structures were destroyed which left 90 persons displaced.” Assisting: Gift of the Givers. Picture: supplied Strong winds fanned the flames but Carelse confirmed that there were no reported injuries, while the cause remains under investigation. Affected residents are receiving support from humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers.

Ali Sablay, the project manager at Gift of the Givers, says: “Our team is on site, we will be there for the next 3 to 5 days. We will be providing emergency or immediate humanitarian relief in terms of hot meals, blankets, personal hygiene care packs, baby care packs and clothing.” Sablay says they will focus on supporting any matriculants affected to ensure their examinations are not disrupted. The City’s JP Smith is urging residents to exercise caution.