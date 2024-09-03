Nine farmworkers were killed last night when a bus, they were travelling in, left the road on the notorious Van Rhyns Pass. The bus had reportedly been carrying seasonal farm workers from the Northern Cape and was destined for Ceres.

Western Cape Mobility spokesperson Hugo Geldenhuys said: “The bus went off the pass around 5pm yesterday afternoon, there were 42 people on board and we can confirm that there were 9 fatalities and the pass was closed off between Van Rhynsdorp to Calvinia.” Some passengers were still trapped inside the bus while some were transported to the nearby hospital. Health and Wellness spokesperson Byron La Hoe said: “There were four people with serious injuries around 8:30pm last night. We don’t have the breakdown of the ages and gender of the deceased and the wounded.”

In a video which was shared many times, a man said the vehicle lost its wheel before driving through the barrier and down the foot of the mountain. A picture showed the bottom half of the bus with about two people sitting on it surrounded by the bodies of the deceased. While the emergency services personnel combed the scene. Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Executive Director Billy Claasen said: “We mourn the death of six seasonal farmworkers of the Northern Cape area in a bus accident in Van Rhyns Pass on the border of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

“They were from several Northern Cape towns. It is alleged that these workers were on their way by bus to farms in Ceres. “Allegations also have it that these workers worked for a solar farm. This needs to be confirmed. “It is also alleged that the driver lost control over the bus and it rolled over the barriers. Late last night the law enforcement agencies as well as emergency services were busy on the scene. We will monitor this situation.

“We convey our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and the other farmworkers.” Earlier this year in March ten people – seven adults and three children on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer. One person survived the accident and sustained minor injuries.