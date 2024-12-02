It was a tragic start to the holidays when eight people died in a bus crash on the N1 near Worcester yesterday morning. Authorities say six of the deceased were children.

The bus was on its way from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town when it overturned near Roux Park, said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku. He said the incident happened at around 7.15 am before they were supposed to stop in Worcester to rest. At least 22 other passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

Scores of emergency workers were on the scene to assist. And due to the severity of the incident, the N1 was temporarily closed to ensure the safety of responders and to facilitate the necessary operations. Sileku said the cause of the accident is under investigation and urged all road users to prioritise safety during the holidays. The MEC explains: “Let us work together to prevent further tragedies and ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely.”

He extended his condolences and support to all those affected, adding: "This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives this morning.“ Breede Valley Municipality spokesperson John Bulani said the Fire Department Emergency Call Centre was informed of a bus accident on the N1 and Roux Road crossing and crews were immediately dispatched. Bulani reports: “EMS was already on scene upon arrival. The fire department crews assisted with patient care and to free the trapped patients from inside and under the bus.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Worcester police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. He adds: “Worcester police responded to a complaint on Sunday morning, and upon arrival on the N1 Highway near Rouxweg, direction Cape Town, at around 7.10am they found a bus involved in a motor vehicle accident. “Eight victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Jaco Londt, said he and social workers were on the scene to assist with psychosocial support, such as trauma and bereavement counselling. He says: “I have also contacted my counterpart in the Eastern Cape, as some affected passengers are from there, so we may coordinate support efforts.” [email protected]