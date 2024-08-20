Seven teenagers who were celebrating a birthday were shot and wounded in Hanover Park over the weekend. Police say in addition another two men were killed and three men were injured in two separate shootings.

The teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were at a party in Galilee Walk on Saturday night when skollies shot at them. A family member says: “There were three strange men standing by the house where the party happened. They said they wanted a lift to get away from here. “They were driven away. Apparently they were seen by gang members who then came here thinking that the guys were still at the party. The gates were closed, they moved the net and pointed the gun and shot at the teens.

“Two of the youngsters were discharged and the rest are stable in hospital.” Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Philippi police were patrolling in Hanover Park at around 9pm when they heard the sound of gunshots. “The unknown gunmen fled and are yet to be arrested. Philippi police are investigating seven counts of attempted murder.”

Earlier that day at about 11:45am in Groenall Walk, a 32-year–old man was shot and killed. Sergeant Wesley Twigg says cops found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.”

Twigg says on Sunday in Lambert Place a man was shot and killed and a 43-year-old male wounded. “The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.” Meanwhile in Lanasia Walk, two adult males were shot and wounded and rushed to a medical facility in a private vehicle. Twigg said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

The Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board says they are outraged by the relentless violence in Hanover Park. “The wave of shootings and murders that unfolded is not only a tragic loss of life but also a stark indictment of the current state of security in our communities. “We demand that law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to combat this surge in violence. It is unacceptable that our communities are being held hostage by criminals who operate with impunity.