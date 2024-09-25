Work on the City’s Cape Flats Bulk Sewer Rehabilitation project is currently underway in Lotus River and surrounding areas. As a result, 5th Avenue in Lotus River will be closed to traffic from 25 September to 31 October 2024, for important civil work that needs to be undertaken.

The Cape Flats Bulk Sewer Rehabilitation project is the largest sewer upgrade of its kind in South Africa. The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has allocated R796 million towards rehabilitating 28 km of bulk sewer pipelines in Athlone, Hanover Park, Lotus River, Ottery, Grassy Park, Eagle Park, Pelican Park and surrounding areas. As work progresses, residents are advised of upcoming road closures needed to continue with pipe rehabilitation in the affected areas.

Commuters who make use of this stretch of road should note the following: Traffic moving in both directions will be affected. Sufficient signage will be available to indicate the detours.