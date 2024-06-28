Cape Town's runners are gearing up for a noble cause, as Hareesun, a local charity organization, hosts the "50km Run for Gaza" at Rondebosch Common. The event, set to take place on Sunday, 7 July, aims to raise R50,000 to provide access to water for the people in Gaza, Palestine.

Dr. Yasien Ryklief and his wife Faghmieda established Hareesun following his pilgrimage to Mecca. "The name Hareesun, given by my sheikh, is derived from the Quranic verse emphasizing the Prophet Mohammed’s immense concern for his people," says Dr. Ryklief. Hareesun wants to take advantage of people’s passion for running to raise money and awareness for Gaza.

"The popularity of running has increased dramatically for several reasons, including social contact, exercise, and weight loss. We have some of the biggest running races in the world here in Cape Town, which has fostered a passion for running among many people," Dr. Ryklief said. Rondebosch Common was chosen as the location for the run due to its safety and frequent use by local runners. Dr. Ryklief emphasized the importance of the goal sum, saying, "We raised R100,000 for Gaza at the start of the conflict. We wanted to gather half that amount this time. The money will be utilized in collaboration with the Africa Muslims Agency to give Gaza residents access to water."