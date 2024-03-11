One person has died and at least 12 structures have been gutted after a fire swept through an informal settlement in Heinz Park, Philippi, leaving 45 mense homeless. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire Service, says they were alerted just before midnight on Thursday night.

Carelse reports: “Several crews responded to the incident and by 02:30 the blaze was extinguished. The body of an adult male with fatal burn wounds was discovered around 00.40am on Friday morning.” “The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, pending a police investigation. A total of 10-12 structures were destroyed leaving approximately 45 persons displaced.” The deceased is Miyakhe Mbabaza, 53, and residents say the fire started at his shack.

His hartseer brother, Vincent Mbabaza, 33, says he was spending the night at his girlfriend opposite the road. Vincent says: "We heard a woman scream that it was burning, so we came out to check and our place was already burning. But I was not aware that my brother was inside the shack because he used to go sit by friends and come back late. "Only when the firefighters came, did we become aware that the body is here. I am still traumatised because the fire started in our shack, but I don't know what was the cause of it."