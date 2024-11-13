Four children from Lwandle, near Strand, are fighting for their lives in hospital after they were severely burnt in a fire that erupted in their home. The incident occurred on Noxolo Road on Sunday evening, affecting only one building.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, reported that emergency services were alerted just before 11pm. Fire crews from Strand, Sir Lowry’s Pass, and Mitchell's Plain quickly arrived at the scene. “By 23:10, the Firefighters contained the blaze to only one structure. However, four minors sustained serious burn wounds and was transported to Red Cross Children’s Hospital,” he says.

Carelse says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Shimoney Regter, spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness, says their Emergency Medical Services (EMS) teams responded to the call. She says the children's conditions are being closely monitored, as they have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“All four children were admitted to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital on Monday, 11 November 2024,” she explained. “Our teams are providing full care to the children in ICU, and they are in critical condition.” Regter was unable to share additional information with the Daily Voice due to the sensitive nature of the case involving minors.