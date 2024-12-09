With lekker warm summer weather on the way, everyone is ready to make a splash to cool down. To this end, the City of Cape Town said 37 of its 38 community pools are set to reopen for the holidays, and not a moment too soon!

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department said the reopening of swimming pools will be rolled out in phases over the summer season, to balances the need for public access with the ongoing maintenance of critical infrastructure. “This is an achievement for Cape Town’s communities. Despite the challenges posed by ageing infrastructure, we will see 37 pools reopen in phases, providing safe, quality recreational spaces for residents this summer,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross. Currently, 10 swimming pools are operational: Long Street, Atlantis, Blue Downs, Kuils River Resort, Elsies River, Parow North, Muizenberg, Retreat, Newlands and Zandvlei Caravan Park.

Projected opening dates for other swimming pools are between: · 6 - 15 December: Athlone, Hanover Park, Parow Valley, Bellville Central, Emthonjeni, Delft, Mnandi, Eastridge, Lentegeur, Langa, Kensington, Observatory, Sea Point, Monwabisi Resort, Morningstar, Bonteheuwel and Trafalgar · 16 - 31 December: Manenberg, Goodwood, Bellville South, Strand, Khayelitsha, Westridge, Browns Farm, Ravensmead, Ruyterwacht and Wynberg