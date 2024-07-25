The Federation of Dance Drill, Cheerleading and Majorette Sport South Africa (FDDCMSA) represented the country with tremendous pride and dedication at the World Championship of Majorette Sport in Agen, France, where they competed against 25 countries across the world from 18 to 21 July. The national team flew the South African flag high, bringing home 11 gold medals, 13 silver medals and seven bronze medals.

The Western Cape team was greeted by excited family and supporters who awaited their arrival at Cape Town International Airport yesterday. Coach for the Senior National team in the Western Cape, Chantal Lombard said: “We are so happy to be back and thankful we made it home safely but the welcoming from our Capetonians was heartwarming.” Champions: Drummies brought 31 medals home. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers He added of the trip: “We had two days of sightseeing and four days of intense competition.”

“The championship was very intense, competing against so many countries across the world but for us to represent our country was phenomenal. “In preparation for the competition, we had training for the past seven months with seven-hour sessions.” The national team comprised of 67 athletes in total, aged 9 to 45, from across the country including Johannesburg, Cape Town, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Twenty athletes from the Western Cape including Bellville, Goodwood, Delft and Parow among others competed in France and impressed in 8 of the 12 categories. Xena Sampear, 21, from Bellville said she has been doing drummies for 14 years and did a duo with coach Chantal Lombard. They came in second place worldwide and she was also the captain for the mace display, where they placed first. Formation: South Africa’s Drum Majorettes were kwaai. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers “France was amazing but the weather was a massive change as it was so hot, the competition was very hectic and we won a lot of gold, so we had a good time. I enjoy drummies a lot, it brings all of us together and creates friendships that last forever,” said an elated Xena.