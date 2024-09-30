Cops have busted three alleged drug dealers and confiscated drugs worth over R6 million over the weekend. In the first incident the Hawks arrested two men caught transporting dagga from Johannesburg to Cape Town on Friday night.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, says the team intercepted drugs that were being transported in a Toyota Hilux bakkie after receiving a tip-off. “The vehicle was spotted on the N1 near Kraaifontein, at Brighton Road turn off, heading towards Cape Town. The vehicle was stopped and searched by the members. “During the search, members saw blocks wrapped in sellotape, undeniably 215 one kilogram parcels of compressed cannabis were found concealed in false compartments inside the trailer. The estimated value of the drugs is R 1 720 000.”

The driver and passenger, aged 27 and 28, are expected to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court today. In the second incident on Saturday night wakker cops in Ruyterwacht busted a 35-year-old mert. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, says officers attached to Operation Lockdown III were conducting crime prevention duties in Zoetenal Street, when they noticed a man standing next to a white Chevrolet Optra.

“He appeared to be nervous when he saw the police vehicles. Acting on their instinct the members searched the male and found drugs on him. “They went to search the house where he was standing and found more drugs in the house. “The members confiscated 87 058 mandrax tablets, a big bag containing unknown white tablets, two large pieces of rock cocaine and five big sachets containing crystal meth. The estimated street value of the drugs is R5 million.”