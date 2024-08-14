The trial of four alleged members of the 28s gang accused of robbing missing German tourist Nick Frischke has been put on hold due to an ‘ethical conflict’. This was revealed at the Wynberg Regional Court on Tuesday as Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin were expected to plead on a plethora of charges linked to the still missing 22-year-old.

Frischke vanished without a trace while hiking on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay on February 15, 2023, while on a visit to Cape Town. While Frischke has never been found, the state has slapped the group with various charges including robbery, house break-in, firearm and ammunition related charges and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. According to the indictment, on the day Frischke was robbed, the gang also pounced on another victim in Hout Bay and allegedly stole an iPhone 13 Pro Max, Huawaei P40, black LV handbag, R11 267 cash and other items.

Later in the day the group allegedly robbed Frischke of a Redmi Note 8 Pro cellphone and his backpack. The court documents reveal that the very next day Carlo and Fischer allegedly broke into the home of a 79-year-old oupa and stole a flatscreen TV. Carlo faces two more charges which includes the robbery of three security guards where he allegedly stole handcuffs, cellphones, a bicycle and even a radio.

He is also accused of breaking into the Hout Bay market and stealing X-boxes, TV screens, computer monitors, grinders, saws and other items. During the court proceedings defence attorney Kyle Petersen withdrew from the case and cited an ethical conflict as the reason. A new defence lawyer was present and told the Magistrate he had received financial instructions but needed time to prepare for the trial.