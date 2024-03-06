As the first school term comes to an end, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has revealed that 226 learners for Grade 1 and Grade 8 have still not been placed in school. Kerry Mauchline of the WCED said they were aware that parents were frustrated, but advised that they were working on the problem.

Mauchline says: “We ask for their patience and assure them that we are doing everything we can to find places for learners as quickly as possible.” Mauchline explained that since 22 February, a total of 226 learners for Grade 1 and Grade 8 were not placed and that out of this number, 14 had registered on time, 129 were late submissions made before the end of 2023, while 84 had only made applications since 1 January. Earlier this month, MEC for Education, David Maynier, said they had resolved 124 808 or 99.6% of late submissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8.

The department is working hard at alleviating the backlog, as applications for 2025 will open soon. Maynier says: “Applications for Grade 1 and 8 open at 12.01am on 11 March and close at 11.59pm on 12 April. “Parents who wish to apply for Grade R or a transfer between schools in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 will be able to apply in the second admissions window between 1 and 16 August.