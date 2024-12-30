The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness confirmed the birth of 172 babies at its public health facilities on Christmas Day 2024. The total number reported on 25 December 2024 was made up of 93 boys and 79 girls.

The first baby born on Christmas Day was a girl, weighing 2.94 kg, at Hermanus Hospital to mom Siphe Masiki. The second baby, also a girl, was born at 12.10am to mom Aletar Mubhida, at Paarl Hospital, and weighed 3.26 kg. The third was a little boy, weighing 3.43 kg, was born at 12.11am at Mowbray Maternity Hospital to mother Zabeedah Abdeen.

Little girl born at Mossel Bay hospital. Picture: Western Cape Health Department/Supplied Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness believes that the first thousand days of a child’s life, from conception, is critical for their development. The physical, social, and brain development that takes place during this time is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a solid foundation for health, learning, and good relationships in the future. This is an important time to support your child’s development through adequate nutrition, immunisations, and by reading to your child.

Health MEC Mireille Wenger said: "On this joyous Christmas Day, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to the families welcoming their precious little ones into the world. To the new mothers, I wish you all the love, health, and happiness as you embark on this incredible journey of motherhood. “May your baby’s arrival bring even more joy and light to your hearts. We celebrate not only the miracle of life but the hope and happiness that these new beginnings bring to our communities. I also want to thank our healthcare workers and staff that have been working during this festive season. “Your dedication and continued efforts have ensured that patients continue to experience the quality care that we strive for everyday in the Western Cape. We remain grateful for all that you do."