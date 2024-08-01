Hundreds of homeless people who had been squatting in the Cape Town CBD have opted to move into Safe Spaces, as court-sanctioned removals loom. Earlier this month the Western Cape High Court granted a final eviction order to remove homeless people from several areas including along Buitengracht Street, FW De Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, taxi rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue and Mill Street Bridge in the city.

The City said on Wednesday over 150 of the people living at City-owned sites have accepted the City’s offer of dignified transitional shelter at Safe Spaces. A total of 127 mense will willingly move to the newly constructed Ebenezer Safe Space, which has 300 beds, and another 26 have opted to move to Culemborg Safe Space 2. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said these people will have access to medical care, social workers, substance abuse treatment, family reunification services, EPWP work, and personal development programmes to help them leave the streets for good.

During the week of August 5 to 9, the City will support the voluntary relocations of residents to Safe Spaces. By August 12, plans will be prepared to evict any remaining illegal residents from the various locations. According to the court order, the City, with assistance from the SAPS, will have the authority to remove, demolish, and evict structures if occupants fail or refuse to leave the locations.

Chairperson of the Homeless Action Coalition (HAC), Ndodana Hadebe, said they are deeply concerned about the impending removals. “Our thoughts are with those affected by this situation, particularly those who are refusing to take up the offer of safe spaces. “We urge the authorities to reconsider their decision and explore alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of these vulnerable community members,” Hadebe said.