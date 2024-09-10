A convicted kidnapper and extortionist has been sentenced in the Khayelitsha Regional Court in Cape Town.

The provincial police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, said the crime took place on November 15, 2023, at about 8pm.

“It is alleged that the victim and her friends were picked up by a red Ford Fiesta Figo. When they were driving along Steve Biko Street, another vehicle blocked them off and three males disembarked from the vehicle and forced the three girls into their vehicle at gunpoint. One of the suspects held up the Uber driver,” Manyana said.

It was then revealed that after the girls were taken, they were held in a flat for two hours before being moved to a second location the next day.