A convicted kidnapper and extortionist has been sentenced in the Khayelitsha Regional Court in Cape Town.
Nkosinathi Emmanuel Nqaba was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.
The provincial police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana, said the crime took place on November 15, 2023, at about 8pm.
“It is alleged that the victim and her friends were picked up by a red Ford Fiesta Figo. When they were driving along Steve Biko Street, another vehicle blocked them off and three males disembarked from the vehicle and forced the three girls into their vehicle at gunpoint. One of the suspects held up the Uber driver,” Manyana said.
It was then revealed that after the girls were taken, they were held in a flat for two hours before being moved to a second location the next day.
“[The next] morning, one of the victims was taken to a bank in Rondebosch, where she was forced to transfer money into four different accounts, whereafter they were dropped on Baden Powell Drive where they found the red Ford Figo Uber vehicle.
“They found the driver of the Uber vehicle locked in the boot. The victims reported their ordeal to members who passed by in a police vehicle,” Manyana said.
Nqaba was arrested and detained at the Harare police station on kidnapping and extortion charges. The bail application was successfully opposed and he remained in custody for the duration of the trial.
Western Cape Police Commissioner General Thembisile Patekile commended the sterling work of the investigating officer and welcomed the sentencing.