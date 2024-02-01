The Western Cape Department of Mobility has called on mense to stop drinking and driving and says 21 people were killed in 19 traffic crashes in the past week. The department says 75% of the 157 people arrested between 22 and 28 January were drunk drivers – that’s 118 dronkies.

MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, says: “The message is simple: do not drink and drive. Even small amounts of alcohol can affect your judgement and lead to fatal consequences. If you have been drinking, please do not get behind the wheel.” He says 13 pedestrians were among the 21 people killed in 19 traffic crashes in the past week. Among the dead were four passengers, two drivers, a cyclist and a motorcyclist. Mackenzie says: “I was especially saddened this week by the death of a Grade 1 learner who was hit by a vehicle outside a school in Mitchells Plain. My heartfelt condolences go out to the parents, family and school community who are dealing with this devastating and untimely loss.”