The historic slave brass bell at Groot Constantia has been stolen. The Groot Constantia Estate has now appealed for community assistance in recovering the 110 kg bell that was stolen on Sunday.

CEO of Groot Constantia Estate, Jean Naudé, confirmed that the 300-year-old bell from the Hoop Op Constantia homestead, circa 1716, is missing. “The theft has been officially reported, and a case has been opened at the Dieprivier Police Station. Authorities and Groot Constantia are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating this irreplaceable piece of history,” Naudé said. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg has confirmed that Diepriver police registered a theft case for investigation with no arrests made.

“Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Twigg said. Ward 62 councillor Emile Langenhoven says anyone with information can also contact him. “I also ask that scrap yard owners be aware and not accept this item or, invariably, parts of this item, and that it should be reported to the Diep River SAPS immediately,” he said.