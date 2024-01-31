The police have confirmed that their communication system has been down for almost a week. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says the 10111 centre in Maitland will be fully operational by the end of the week.

Activist Ian Cameron took the issue to TikTok and explained that when one calls the emergency number, the operator will answer but has no way of communicating with the stations. Cameron says: “Well, the police radio system has been off since last Thursday and by Monday it was still off. What this means is that when you call 10111 and they need to dispatch a rapid response or Flying Squad to you, there is no way of effectively doing that. In fact, some of the members are now communicating via WhatsApp.” He says they now have to rely on WhatsApp as their main communication channel.

Cameron says: “I think on Saturday where the police were being shot at by gangsters, I think in Hanover Park, they couldn’t call for backup.” Cameron says on Sunday night a police officer sent him a picture of a radio that was dysfunctional. Potelwa says the issue was picked up last Thursday.

Potelwa says: “As part of the contingency plan, an alternative communication system [though with some constraints] was immediately activated temporarily. As a matter of urgency, SAPS in the Western Cape has sourced specialised parts that are meant to bolster the communication system in order to function optimally thereby improving service delivery. “It is envisaged that the replacement parts will be on site soon, resulting in the communication system upgrade that will progressively enhance the system’s output for a longer term.” Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen says cops were trying their best to deliver a professional service in the province.