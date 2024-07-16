More than 1000 young people have graduated from the 2024 edition of the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport GoBeyond Conference. Part of the department’s YearBeyond programme, the GoBeyond conference facilitated the upskilling of hundreds of unemployed young people (18-25) under the theme ‘Shape Your Future.

The YearBeyond initiative was held over a three-day long weekend at the University of the Western Cape and featured seminars and workshops by over 70 speakers and contributors, in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency, other donors, and civil society organisations. According to the Department, the workshops are designed to equip attendees with life skills, invoke professionalism and emotional intelligence and inspire a sense of community service. Speaking to the YeBoneers at the graduation ceremony, Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: “YearBeyond recognises the immense potential within young people and, with the proper support, aims to enable dreams and unlock tenacity, fostering the next generation of leaders.

“As you go back to your communities, make the connections that you’ve built here and use them to develop yourself and your community. The journey does not end here. We are committed to being a resource and a support system for you as you Go Beyond, Shape Your Future, and make a difference.” Special guests included Musa Mota, an internationally renowned dancer, Chaeli Mycroft, the first female quadriplegic to summit Mount Kilimanjaro, and Thabani Mtsi, a motivational TED Talk speaker. Former YeBoneer Ronique Wilson says the YearBeyond programme transformed her life.

"Growing up in Manenberg without parents, I faced a bleak future. I applied for the YearBeyond programme and was rejected the first time. However, that didn't stop me and I applied again until I was accepted. My perseverance ignited a passion for education, and I secured a bursary to further my studies after completing the programme." Ronique currently works as a counsellor to support learners who need extra assistance.