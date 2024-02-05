John Martin Cupido was all smiles as he celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday. Uncle Johnny, who is originally from Retreat, now lives at a senior residence where he was spoiled with cake and gift sponsored by The Lions Club of Tokai, and showered with love from family, friends and carers at the home.

Uncle Johnny was pleasantly surprised as his niece wheeled him into the home after church, as everyone sang “Happy Birthday”. He repeatedly said: “It is only God.” PERFECT: Uncle Johnny with his family at Spur for his birthday Cake and gift sponsored by the Lions Club of Tokai The God-fearing man says: “I feel quite happy, so far so good. I have no secret to living till 100, because it is all God’s will for me.” Uncle Johnny is also still in good health, although he has hearing problems and his one leg is bothering him due to arthritis.

The centurion adds: “I tried to walk but I couldn’t. At night my foot starts paining and burning, but I don’t want to wake up the night nurses and bother them.” Uncle Johnny is the only survivor of his seven siblings and is still of sound mind, and can recall dates and events that happened years ago, including “7 October 2016 at 11.30am”, when he was brought to The Village Aged Care in Lavender Hill where he is currently residing. CENTURION: Birthday boy John Cupido WELL-LOVED: Uncle Johnny The former painter married his late wife Evelyn Cupido at the age of 24, and the couple was together for 60 years until her death in 1981.

They did not have any children and he never remarried. His niece, Jean Cupido August, 62, from Grassy Park says her fondest memory of her uncle is him playing dominoes. She shares: “After the forced removals in Retreat by the apartheid government, he came to live with us in Grassy Park and he was a party person.