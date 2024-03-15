Ten people were shot, one of them dead, in two separate incidents suspected to be gang-related in Mitchells Plain on Wednesday evening. Two teens, who were on their way to mosque, were among five people shot and wounded in crossfire in Lentegeur.

Community Police Forum chairperson, Byron de Villiers, says the shooting stems from an ongoing gang war and he suspects it’s retaliation for a shooting that happened earlier on Wednesday in Beacon Valley. De Villiers says: “There is a war between the 28s and Fancy Boys, several people were injured, no one passed away but it’s very concerning that five people were shot. I think it was a spillover from Beacon Valley. “The shooting happened near a school and I saw a letter from the school telling parents they could keep their children at home as a safety measure.”

A witness says three other people, who were wounded, were older men. The witness says: "Five people were shot, two youngsters and older men in their 20s were shot. The youngest is 13, the boys were on their way to mosque when they were caught in the crossfire." Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, says Lentegeur detectives searched a crime scene in Nerine Street for clues.

Swartbooi says: "The suspects fled the scene in a white Peugeot. The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. "Lentegeur police are investigating five counts of attempted murder." Ten people were shot, one of them dead, in two separate incidents. Picture: Leon Knipe Meanwhile in Beacon Valley, a mother of two, aged 27, was walking home from a shop when she was struck in the back by a bullet.

Her husband says he had just come home from work when he received a call about the shooting.Her husband says: “She was shot in the back next to her spine, more to the liver side. When I heard she was shot, I thought the worst. I know people in Beacon Valley, when they shoot, they shoot to kill. “I was really shocked that she became a victim. This has left our children distraught. She is getting better, my wife is strong.” Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg says a 22-year-old man was killed in this incident which took place in Cadillac Street.