The owner of the bus which crashed off the Van Rhyns Pass, killing ten people on board, insist the vehicle was roadworthy. The bus was carrying 38 construction workers to a solar plant in Ceres.

Owner Torido Williams, who is based in the Northern Cape, says his bus had been in a good condition when the accident happened on Monday afternoon around 5.30pm. The passengers were moving from their jobs in Keimoes, Upington and Kenhardt to the bigger branch of client Scatec in Ceres. William says: “I feel bad about what happened because lives have been lost, but we are taking everything blow by blow. We are devastated about the accident.

“I’m still in the dark, I don’t know what happened because my driver is still in the hospital. I went to the accident site. “The bus was roadworthy. It went through a test two months ago, it had the licence, it had the permit and it had insurance. It was fine, this is just a driver error-accident.” In the Northern Cape, Kai Garib mayor Marshall Matthys said he planned to visit the affected families today.

Matthys says: “We will go as soon as we get the details. We wish to send our condolences to the families. “We know that it is due to the high unemployment rate in this province that so many people go to the Western Cape for opportunities. “And those people who were transported were working at the solar farm in Kenhardt in Scatec, the biggest solar farm in Africa, they were being taken to work in Ceres.”

Scatec spokesperson Aidan Wildschut confirmed the passengers were employed by one of their partners. He explains: “We have been informed that there have been 10 fatalities and several injuries. “However, as the situation is still developing and the official police report is pending, we do not have further confirmed details at this time.

“The cause of the accident is not known yet and an investigation will follow. “The contractor’s employees involved were from the Upington area and were employed at our projects in the Ceres area. “Our thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families during this difficult time.”

The Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Dwayne Evans confirmed that 10 people died and 29 were being treated at Vredendal Hospital. Evans adds: “The deceased are all male. Ten men and three females incurred severe injuries, seven men and six females had moderate to serious injuries, while three men suffered minor injuries.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the deceased are aged between 30 and 52.