Zizwe United, and not Young Bafana, will represent the Western Cape in the playoffs for promotion to the NFD in Pietermaritzburg next week. This after the team from Nyanga won an appeal on Thursday against the men from Macassar, who were found guilty of fielding two ineligible players in their Western Cape Safa ABC Motsepe League title clash.

The two teams battled it out as Stream A and Stream B champions to decide the overall winners, who would represent the province at the national playoffs in from 6-11 June. YB won the two-legged affair on penalties, after both teams won their home legs 1-0 each and were thus locked at one win apiece and 1-1 on aggregate. After complaining about the eligibility of YB stars Siraaj Williams and Sixolisiwe Madolwana, Zizwe lodged a complaint to Safa Western Cape.

But it was dismissed, with the Stream A champions then taking their case to Safa House in Johannesburg. Safa then found that Williams and Madolwana were improperly registered players, adding: “Three points are to be dropped/deducted from Young Bafana Football Club from the match against the Requestor played on the 29 April 2023.” Young Bafana, meanwhile, are considering appealing the decision and even going as far as requesting for the playoffs to be delayed.