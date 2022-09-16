Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee says reports she was jolling with flyhalf Elton Jantjies are untrue, and appealed for an apology from Rapport. Simjee and Jantjies were sent home from the Springboks’ camp in Argentina earlier this week ahead of the Rugby Championship clash between the two sides after a report alleging the two were involved in an extramarital affair.

According to Rapport, the two were booked into a BnB head of the Test match against the All Blacks in Mbombela, and were seen by members of the public engaging in the affair. SA Rugby said that while no team protocols were broken, the two were sent home as to not put pressure on the Springboks as they prepare for their crucial must-win clash against Los Pumas. In a statement released on Friday, Simjee appealed to Rapport, who broke the story on the weekend, to "retract and apologise" for the negative sentiments cast on her.

Read the full statement below I am the subject of some extremely negative media reports over the last week, tarnishing me personally and degrading my dignity. I appreciate the support of my fellow Springbok management team members who concurred with my choice to return home to work through this with the support of my family and relevant professionals.

I chose to maintain a dignified silence while the media storm was raging, as I am severely traumatised by what has transpired. Let me unequivocally state that I am shocked at the level of sensational journalism from the newspaper that first published the article. I am devastated by the fact that a journalist and his newspaper could publish such damaging allegations on false and baseless hearsay. It is disappointing. As a young professional, I hold my profession in high regard. In the same light, it is an honour and privilege to represent my country and be part of the Springbok Team. As a person of values, I will not bring about disrepute to myself, my family, my profession and all the many incredible people that have been kind, positive and supportive towards me throughout this ordeal.

The weekend ahead of the test week in Mbombela, I had been with my parents dealing with family bereavement. So, the allegations of me spending time with Elton Jantjies at a guesthouse is devoid of any truth. This has cast an extremely negative aspersion and disgraceful perspective on my character to which other media houses have also added their perspective. I appeal to the original publisher to retract and apologise for the negative sentiment cast on me. I am committed to the Springbok Team and would like to expediently get this behind me so I can continue with my professional responsibilities to the Springbok team.