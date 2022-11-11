Springbok team dietician Zeenat Simjee could be sent home from the Boks’ European tour after this weekend’s match against France once team management reaches a decision following the recent admission from Elton Jantjies that he did indeed have an affair with her. News24 has reported that Simjee has been in meetings with SA Rugby officials in Toulon after Jantjies threw her under the bus earlier this week by admitting to his wife and to the public that he and Simjee had conducted an affair.

Both parties had originally denied the affair and said so in a dual press release which Jantjies now admits was “a mistake”. Regarding the ill-conceived press release, Jantjies told News24: “I deeply regret allowing (representatives) to tell a story that I should’ve clearly handled myself. The statement put out into the media was not written by me; I understand that at the time, a statement needed to be issued on the articles being published about me. “I also noted that I was portrayed to be a drug addict with mental health issues. I can proudly say I have no mental health issues, and I was never in a rehab centre for drug abuse.”

Jantjies has also expressed his unhappiness that he has “gone through hell” while Simjees’s life “has carried on as normal” but that might change depending on the outcome of the meetings in Toulon. When the scandal first broke in September, Simjee and Jantjies were with the team in Argentina preparing for a Test match but both were sent home to deal with the scandal. Jantjies has subsequently been in rehab to deal with an insomnia problem, according to him, while Simjee went on tour with the team, but history might be about to repeat itself for her ...