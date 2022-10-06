Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker says they won’t be taking Zebre lightly when the two teams lock horns in Italy on Saturday. The Capetonians won the first ever United Rugby Championship last season and are currently on a 13-match unbeaten run – stretching back to last season, while the Italians won only one of their 18 matches in the last tournament to finish dead last on the log.

The two teams also crossed swords in Stellenbosch last season, with the Stormers running out convincing 55-7 victors on the day. But Laker says they will maak hulle laat if they think this is the same Zebre team. Despite being without a win this season in three outings, the Italians drukked Munster (21-5), the Sharks (42-37) and Leinster (33-29) closely. Laker says: “They are playing with a lot of confidence at the moment and are a really well-coached side.