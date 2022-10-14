Last season’s top try-scorer in the United Rugby Championship, Leolin Zas, will make his first appearance for the Stormers this term when they face the Ospreys in Wales on Friday at 8.35pm. After touching down 11 times during the round-robin phases of the competition, Zas missed the final against the Bulls after suffering an ankle injury which required surgery.

Also missing the Stormers’ first three wins of the season against Connacht, Edinburgh and Zebre, the 26-year-old is ready to go and one of seven changes to the starting team from last week. Zas will operate on the left side of a brand new back three, with Clayton Blommetjies coming in for Damian Willemse at fullback, while Angelo Davids shifts from the left to the right. The midfield sees Sacha Mngomezulu benched, with Dan du Plessis coming in to team up with Alapati Leuia, while Paul de Wet replaces Herschel Jantjies at scrumhalf.

Up front, Hacjivah Dayimani and Nama Xaba will operate on the sides of the scrum in place of Willie Engelbrecht and Junior Pokomela, while Marvin Orie returns in place of Adre Smith in the second row. The Stormers also welcome back some Boks on the bench, with hooker Joseph Dweba and prop Steven Kitshoff looking to make an impact later on. Of Zas, coach John Dobson says: “Leolin was one of the stand-out players for us last season until he was injured in the semifinal, so to have him back in the team along with the likes of Clayton, Dan, Paul, Hacjivah, Nama and Marvin is exciting for us.

RINGING THE CHANGES: Stormers’ John Dobson. Picture: BackpagePix “Then of course to have players of Joseph and Steven’s quality coming off the bench is also something we are looking forward to. “It is a short turnaround this week playing on Friday night and we also lost a day travelling from Italy, so we are going to have to really lift ourselves against an Ospreys team which will be full of internationals having rested some of them last weekend.” Stormers: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Alapati Leuia, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Hacjivah Dayimani, 6 Nama Xaba, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak.