Cheetahs stalwart Frans Steyn admits that his days of moving around the world agter rugby aan is getel. But the 35-year-old is not yet done with the game, after signing a new contract at Free State, that will see him and 38-year-old spanmaat Ruan Pienaar extend their stay in Bloemfontein until the end of next season.

Steyn had an offer from a club in Japan, but tells Sport24 that he sent them an SMS on Tuesday to say he is staying put in South Africa. Ruan Pienaar remain part of the Toyota Cheetah family 🧡@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/GnsitmBv9N — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) May 24, 2022 The versatile double Springbok World Cup winner tells Sport24: “If you accept an overseas offer now you have to uproot and start making acquaintances again. We’re also keeping in consideration my retirement whenever that happens.” With Steyn and Pienaar in their team, the Cheetahs have been unstoppable in the Currie Cup this year, winning all nine their matches.