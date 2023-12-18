Cricket lovers were treated to four days of thrilling youth cricket action at the Awqaf SA Youth 100 Ball Cricket Tournament this weekend. The tournament, in its eighth year, took place from 14 to 18 December at the Primrose Cricket Club and several other venues around the city.

This year the tournament featured an array of multiple categories, including Under 12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups as well as an U19 girls division. Zaynoel Bawa, the tournament secretary, reported the participation of over 600 young players from 30 teams. PITCH PERFECT: Action at Awqaf tournament this weekend Bawa says: “Notably, this year saw the introduction of an under-19 ladies category, with Victoria Cricket Club clinching the title by defeating Mutual Cricket Club in the finals.

“In the U12 category, Ottoman Cricket Club walked away with top honours after an exciting final against Primrose Cricket Club.” Solomon Makhosana won the U14 final against Cravenby, while the U16 final was won by Primrose who clinched the trophy from Durbanville. Chairman of Belhar Cricket Club, Darryl Wymers, described the event as thrilling and exciting.

He adds: “The tournament was well organised and our U12s enjoyed every minute. We will definitely be back next year.” PITCH PERFECT: Action at Awqaf tournament this weekend Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club’s Nuraan Abrahams adds: “What stood out for me was the incredible teamwork. “Each player brought their best to the field, fostering a strong sense of unity within our team.