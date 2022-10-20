According to ex-Aston Villa stars Richard Dunne and Dion Dublin, coach Steven Gerrard could lose his job if his team goes down to Fulham in Thursday night’s 8.30pm Premier League clash at Craven Cottage. With Stevie G’s Villans sukkelling down in 16th on the log with just nine points after 10 games, the club already had to squash rumours that they’ve sacked the ex-Liverpool star following their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend.

With only two wins all season – one of those have come in their last five outings – and the span having the joint-worst goalscoring record with just seven strikes in the division, ex-Villa defender Dunne says Gerrard is skating on thin ice. MOEILIKHEID: Steven Gerrard He tells Premier Sports: “I would think he is [in trouble], yeah. It’s something that’s been growing over the last three to four months, really.” He adds: “They are nowhere near it [where the fans want them to be] this season, they’re not going to be challenging for Europe. That’s what they expect there, it’s high expectations.”

Dublin, meanwhile, tells Telegraph: “I don’t really like managers getting sacked, but inevitably, if you’re having a bit of a stinker, the owners are going to think this isn’t working.” THREAT: Fulham marksman Mitrovic With Mauricio Pochetinno reportedly waiting in the wings, Gerrard knows how important a win is on Thursday night and says: “I accept how I’m getting judged right now, but there’s no one on the planet right now who is more determined to change it than myself and that’s all I need to focus on, which is the next three points. “If we can go and execute that, I’ll feel better and everyone else will.”