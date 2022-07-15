Bafana Bafana’s youngest ever team, with an average age of just over 20, will take their Cosafa Cup quarterfinal defeat on the chin and come back stronger. That’s the message from South Africa coach Helman Mkhalele and midfielder Selaelo Rasebotja ahead of today’s 12pm Plate semifinal showdown against Madagascar at Durban’s Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Mkhalele fielded many of SA’s U20 Amajimbos in Wednesday night’s 5-4 penalty-shootout defeat to Mozambique in Umlazi, but they still looked the side most likely to score as they played to a goalless draw against an experienced Mambas team. Bafana Bafana to play for the Plate after losing to Mozambique in quarters. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #COSAFACup2022@COSAFAMEDIA https://t.co/TAhCwna6ed — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 14, 2022 After a game of few high-quality kanse, Mkhalele reckons his team will cope better with the nerves with the pressure off his youngsters, who were tasked with defending the title South Africa won last year. In a post-match interview on SuperSport, he says: “I’m proud of my boys, especially as young as they are under tough conditions - having to defend the cup.

“We knew there would be a risk that the nerves would get the better of them. “It was great to see youngs player taking ownership of the game.” Selaelo Rasebotja takes the Man of the Match award. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Next match: Bafana Bafana will now take on Madagascar in the Plate semi-finals on 15 July. #COSAFACup2022 pic.twitter.com/wMrgFrQQ73 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 13, 2022 Named Man of the Match on Wednesday, SuperSport United star Rasebotja believes his teammates will take their pak like manne.