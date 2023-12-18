A newly-established powerlifting team from Mitchells Plain wants to raise the bar in the sporting fraternity. The Power Cartel recently broke four Western Province records at a championship event at the beginning of the month.

The club was established in October by well-known powerlifter Brandon Samuels, Abdul Baasit, Adrienne Samuels and Maahir Martin with the aim of growing the sport in the Plain. EMPOWERMENT: Power Cartel crew Brandon says: “We want to bring powerlifting to Mitchells Plain, to kids and people who generally wouldn’t get to experience it. We want to give people of Mitchells Plain more opportunities.” Despite being fairly new in competing against other well-established teams, Power Cartel has already had some success.

Brandon says: “I did 250 squats, 175kg bench and 300 deadlifts and I won the 93kg open category as well as the open overall winner. PUMPING IRON: Brandon Samuels “We started our club as a way of giving back to the community.” Maahir, meanwhile, who took part in the 83kg weight division, secured his qualification for the South African Powerlifting Championship.

He tells the Daily Voice: “Being part of the Power Cartel is an honour and with that, I’m excited for the opportunity. “I’m ready to go to the next level. Also, my teammates are extremely supportive.” SPIERTIERE: Abdul and Brandon Adrienne and Maahir also managed to qualify for the event that will take place in February 2024.