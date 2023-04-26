SAFA cannot afford to drop the ball now that their bid for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup hosting rights has passed the first hurdle. Hours after Fifa acknowledged South Africa’s expression of interest to host the event, Safa took possession of the Bidding Agreement.

This is a document from Fifa that sets out the key principles of the bidding process, and which must be observed by the interested member associations. Apart from South Africa, there are three other bids – from the Brazilian Football Association, a joint expression of interest from the Royal Belgian Football Association, the Royal Netherlands Football Association and the German Football Association, as well as another joint effort from the US Soccer Federation and the Mexican Football Association. These four bidders will have until May 19 this year to return it and confirm their involvement.

Safa president Danny Jordaan would not speculate on SA’s chances of a winning bid. He said the process was still in its infant stages, and would be prepared to comment by early next year. By that time, Fifa would have had a chance to examine all the bids. Jordaan has loads of experience in World Cup bids, and spearheaded the country’s projects for the 2006 and 2010 men’s global showpieces.

Jordaan has said that all basic infrastructure as determined by Fifa is already in place after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Jordaan will not be the face of the 2027 bid, but instead be the driving force in the background. Safa CEO Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said the organisation’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has mandated him and Jordaan to step up South Africa’s efforts to win the bid.